June 2021

The New York native opened up to her costars Jenni and Deena about the issues in her marriage.

“It’s, like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said in the June 2021 episode. “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang.”

Angelina admitted that she didn’t mind taking some of the blame for the couple’s fights.

“I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong,” she clarified.

Angelina revealed during a confessional interview that she didn’t know if they could get “the spark back” in their relationship.

“And that’s not a good thing,” she said at the time.