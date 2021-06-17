June 2021

During a June 2021 episode of the reality show, Angelina confessed to Mike that Chris moved out after a fight three weeks ago.

“I thought you guys were doing therapy,” Mike replied.

“So I asked him to go to therapy and his response to me was always,’You need therapy,'” Angelina clarified.

The Couples Therapy alum revealed that she previously had to hire a lawyer following several fights between her and her husband.

“I didn’t want to hire a lawyer but I felt like I needed to,” she shared during the episode. “He hired a lawyer. He blocked me, he won’t talk to me.”

Angelina opened up about her own mental health and how she felt that Chris didn’t care about their relationship.

“My stress level has been through the roof and I think he’s laughing. I think he’s sitting there laughing, trying to ruin my life, ruin my name … I mean do I even take him back if he leaves like this?” she said. “I don’t know anymore … It’s like I don’t even know anybody even more. To me, I thought he was going to be the greatest husband. You know, he was never going to try to do this to me … I’m having a nervous breakdown.”

In a confessional interview, Angelina shared that her husband previously made her feel supported, but she admitted that Chris had changed since then.

“Chris was the first guy in my life that didn’t abandon me and made me feel like he would never do this to me so for him to do this to me right now, that’s just something nobody should go through in their life,” the reality star told the cameras.