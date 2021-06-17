November 2019

Angelina and Chris tied the knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were all at the wedding as well.

After the episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired, Angelina explained why she reacted to the speech made by her bridesmaids.

“My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this,” she tweeted in June 2020. “I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad don’t get it twisted.”