No More MTV

The TV personality opted out of the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in November 2017, with a source telling Us at the time that she wanted to focus on her “businesses and relationships.” The insider noted that a “big reason” behind her decision to not appear was that she “didn’t want to be around Ronnie” following their drama. The MTV spinoff premiered in April 2018 without Giancola in the cast.