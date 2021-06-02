Romance on the Rocks?

Giancola and Biscardi sparked split speculation in May 2021 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on social media and that the businesswoman no longer had “fiancé” written in her Instagram bio. Giancola also appeared to wipe her feed clean of Biscardi going back to August 2019. The duo, who had to postpone their April 2020 nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, were set to wed in September 2020, but as of May 2021 had not walked down the aisle.