January 2020

Metcalfe did his own interview with Hallmark on January 8, 2020, in which he referred to Santana as his fiancée.

He was asked about wedding planning again during a January 15, 2020, interview on “The Bubbly Sesh” podcast.

“We really kinda have it on hold right now. We were doing it not long after we got engaged and it just kinda lost momentum,” he said at the time. “I’m sure it will pick up momentum again very soon. We just have both been very busy with work.”