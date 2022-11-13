July 2021

During a candid interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s “Before, During and After Baby” Instagram show, the L.A.’s Finest star admitted that finding alone time with her husband was challenging due to their busy schedules and raising their three children.

“And it’s not even him, I would say it’s us,” Alba explained. “When I’m seeing him and spending time with him and we’re really enjoying each other, it’s an ‘us’ thing and it feeds me as well. It’s hard. It’s impossible. … If you’re both every day deciding to do it, it’s gonna work out, regardless of the drama, regardless of anything that happens. If you’re both like, ‘I want to figure this out,’ nothing can really break that. The second one of you is checked out then it’s a one-sided relationship. Because you’re not always gonna be on the same page, and you’re not always gonna grow at the same pace.”