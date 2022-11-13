May 2019

Warren celebrated the pair’s 11th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “It wasn’t the dream wedding you deserved, in fact, it was laughably awkward. Standing under an arch of dusty plastic flowers in the courthouse chapel, we held hands and said I Do. No friends or family in attendance…just you, me and the courthouse employee who served as our witness. We walked out holding hands, giggling with excitement and a touch of nervousness. I remember opening the car door for you and as you climbed in, calling you Mrs Warren for the first time.”

He continued: “11 years and 3 kids later, we’re still learning, growing, giggling and loving … here’s to a lifetime of pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves and catching each other when we fall.”