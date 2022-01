Having Each Other’s Back

“Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, ‘I met this guy and I feel like I’ve known him forever and I’m gonna know him for the rest of my life,’” Alba revealed during the September 2010 issue of Cosmopolitan. “The romantic stuff comes and goes, but it’s like, ‘Does that person have your back?’ You have to be a team navigating through wherever life may lead you and I want a friend for that.”