Movie Star Hookups

During a joint interview on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast in May 2019, the duo argued over whether onscreen sex scenes were a perk of the job as an actor. Alba called the whole thing “disgusting,” while Warren joked about how nice it would be to get intimate with someone else on camera.

“There’s no way hooking up with someone else is not fun. You’re still having fun, that dude’s a stud. There’s no way you’re not gonna enjoy hooking up with him,” the Los Angeles native said. “I would be an actor just to have that moment.”

The Flipper alum, however, had a difference of opinion, saying, “That’s the difference between me and you. It’s just disgusting most of the time because they are usually a stranger.” Warren fired back, “Even more fun. No way.”