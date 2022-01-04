Necessary Date Nights

“If you don’t make time to connect on that date night level, then you can find yourself just going through the motions,” the Machete actress told Refinery29 in August 2019 as to why her and Warren’s couple time is key. “When you have three kids, or even if you only have one, the kids’ schedules are a priority, your work is a priority, everything seems to take precedence over the thing that should be the most important: your partnership, and the life you’re building together.”

Alba added: “I’ve found that we’re much happier when we treat our relationship as a sacred thing, as something that needs to be worked on and treated well and given the kind of care that it should have.”