Not-So Dream Wedding

While celebrating the couple’s anniversary in May 2019, Warren reflected on the “awkward” way their nuptials came to be. “11 years ago … we were lying in bed having one of those amazing lazy mornings where we we’d do nothing. You were 9 months pregnant with Honor and we were so excited to meet her in the coming weeks,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Not sure who thought of it first but the decision we made that day would forever change the course of our lives. We hopped up, got dressed and drove straight to the courthouse.”

The Being Terry Kennedy executive producer noted that it “wasn’t the dream wedding you deserved. In fact, it was laughably awkward. Standing under an arch of dusty plastic flowers in the courthouse chapel, we held hands and said I Do.” He remembered not having any friends or family by their side as they tied the knot, but it didn’t matter.

“Just you, me and the courthouse employee who served as our witness. We walked out holding hands, giggling with excitement and a touch of nervousness,” he continued. “I remember opening the car door for you and as you climbed in, calling you ‘Mrs. Warren’ for the first time.”