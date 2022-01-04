Parenting Priorities

“One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we’re not raising a–holes,” Warren said in the June 2020 issue of Drew + Scott Reveal magazine. “If they get out of line, we’re not going to stand for it. We’ve tried to maintain the values our parents taught us.”

Alba seconded her husband’s remarks, adding, “I don’t shy away from setting boundaries and routines. They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table — those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves.”