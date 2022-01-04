Roommate Status

The Dark Angel alum got real about the ups and downs in her marriage during a July 2021 appearance on Schwarzenegger’s Instagram show, Before, During and After Baby. “It’s all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates,” Alba said, laughing. “You’re just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?”

The actress explained that her and Warren’s romantic bond has at times become their last priority, despite trying to make time for weekly date nights.

“We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’ and so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best, right?” she added. “You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”