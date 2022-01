Us Time

“You have to be structured about carving out time for yourself and your relationship,” the Never Been Kissed actress said during her April 2018 Redbook cover shoot. “I like to go hard. That effort level where you’re pushing yourself to the limit is almost meditative.”

Alba explained that she would “always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed. After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days. I need us time all the time.”