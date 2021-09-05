Viral Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Show Off Their Chemistry at ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Screening By Nicole Massabrook September 4, 2021 Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attending "Scenes from a marriage (1-5) " Red Carpet - The 78th Venice International Film Festival. 04 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac. Photo credit: maximon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA783936_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] maximon / MEGA 7 6 / 7 Old Friends The duo met in college and have been friends ever since. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News