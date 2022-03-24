January 2018

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Chastain revealed that she didn’t want to get married at all until her husband changed her mind about the institution. “I never wanted to get married,” she explained. “When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating. I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.”