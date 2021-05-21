May 2021

“11 years STRONG… 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE. Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor,” the singer captioned a selfie of the pair on their anniversary. “Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time. Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden…expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved. Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us- as is and forevermore.”