May 2021

“I met you 11 years ago tonight. You are the most soulful and loving person I’ve ever met. Thanks for giving us 3 kids and the best 11 years of my life. The kids and I learn from your generosity and the way you love everyone, so thoughtfully, everyday,” Johnson captioned photos of the couple via Instagram in May 2021.

He added: “And your creativity is incredibly impressive to watch. All your traits have already been passed on to Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, in the best way. I’m so grateful for you, and I love our relationship, and how it’s grown, twisted and blossomed into what it is today. Lots of laughter and fun. I’m a lucky man.”