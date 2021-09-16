Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Eric Johnson: I Was ‘Truly Born to Love You'

September 2021

“ERIC, 42yrs ago today you were born and without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my every day and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak,” Simpson wrote via Instagram in honor of her husband’s birthday. “The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life. I truly was born to love you. As a child I talked to God asking for you and you found me when my heart least expected eternal intimacy.”

The musician continued: “I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time. I am HAPPY it is your BIRTHDAY … the blessed day this world received the gift of you is the greatest day of the year for so many, but especially for your fortunate wife and our beautifully perfect children. I love you. Maxwell loves you. Ace loves you. Birdie loves you.”