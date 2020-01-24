August 2009

The designer compared divorce to a “death in the family” during an August 2009 interview with Glamour.

“It was hard to imagine I would ever walk down the aisle again. You go through the mourning stage,then the rebellion,and then all of a sudden you have to find life by yourself,” Simpson said. “Once you do that, you feel complete and that’s the only time you can truly fall in love again, and give yourself over completely to another person.”

She added that she “loved everything about marriage.”

“I loved having a companion to wake up with and have barbecues with. But things happen and people grow apart. I don’t really ever talk about the divorce because it was a heart-wrenching thing to go through. It’s a very,very personal thing,” she explained.