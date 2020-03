February 2020

According to Simpson, Lachey begged for her to call off their divorce.

“‘Please don’t leave me. … I love you so much,’ he said,” Simpson wrote in her February 2020 memoir. “’Love is not enough,’ I said. ‘If love was enough, I would stay forever. But it isn’t enough. We have to like each other. We have to be friends.'”

She added: “I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends. We weren’t, and I regret that my actions hurt him.”