Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s Most Candid Quotes About Their Failed Marriage

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Awkwardly Deny Sending Jessica Simpson a Gift
February 2020

Lachey, who told Us exclusively that he didn’t read Simpson’s book, told Hoda Kotb that he is “happy” for his ex during a February 2020 appearance on the Today show. 

 

“There’s definitely a mutual respect there, obviously it was a long time ago and we’ve all moved on,” he said. 

 

Things got awkward, however, when Kotb told Nick and wife Vanessa Lachey that Simpson said the couple once sent her a gift.

 

“I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her … it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it,” Vanessa said. “I don’t know her address.” 

 

