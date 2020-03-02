February 2020

Lachey, who told Us exclusively that he didn’t read Simpson’s book, told Hoda Kotb that he is “happy” for his ex during a February 2020 appearance on the Today show.

“There’s definitely a mutual respect there, obviously it was a long time ago and we’ve all moved on,” he said.

Things got awkward, however, when Kotb told Nick and wife Vanessa Lachey that Simpson said the couple once sent her a gift.

“I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her … it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it,” Vanessa said. “I don’t know her address.”