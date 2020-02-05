February 2020

Simpson admitted during a February 2020 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show that she should have signed a prenup before she married Lachey. “The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.”

In Open Book, Simpson also recalled being upset about the situation because she believed their “marriage would never end.”