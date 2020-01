May 2013

Lachey made headlines in May 2013 when Andy Cohen asked him the best part of about “not having Joe Simpson as a father-in-law” anymore.

“I don’t have to play grab-ass under the table on Easter Sunday,” he quipped on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

He also revealed at the time that he hadn’t spoken to Simpson in “six years.”

“It was like another lifetime ago,” he said.