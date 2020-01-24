November 2008

“I think any person who I’m gonna date for longer than six months, I definitely am investing in something long-term,” Simpson, who was linked to Romo at the time, told Cosmopolitan in November 2008. “If I get married again, then it will be the last time. Nick will always be a part of my life, but next time, I’m marrying the right one.”

The actress also admitted to the outlet that she “cried [her] eyes out” while watching sister Ashlee Simpson marry Pete Wentz. (The couple, who share son Bronx, split in 2011 after four years of marriage.)

“The vows were the hardest thing to hear. You hear everything that you [once] promised — the ‘’til death do us part.’ [I felt] like I’d let down everybody in my life,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” songstress recalled at the time. “When I was standing up there, I was like, ‘I hope people aren’t thinking about the fact that I’m divorced.’ I don’t want to be known as that girl.”