November 2014

“I think in our situation, that was probably the best thing that could have ever happened is that we didn’t have kids,” Lachey told Jenny McCarthy in November 2014. “All things being equal, it was the best thing probably for the both of us that we went on with our lives and she’s obviously happily married with two [kids]. I’m happy married about to have two so it all worked out the way it was supposed to work out.”

He added that there is “no contact” between the former spouses.

“I wouldn’t say it’s friends, but I wouldn’t say it’s enemies,” Lachey explained. “We’ve both moved on with our lives and I think we’re very happy with the way it went. It’s not animosity, it’s not friendship, it’s just kind of nothing.”