November 2019

“That show gave me a chance to kinda show who I was,” Lachey said on WWHL in November 2019. “Because when you’re in a band, like, a boy band, nobody really knows who you are as a person. So all of that chapter of my life is obviously closed. The show gave me a great platform to say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’ And got a lot of fans to this day because of the show. … I vibe with it.”

He added: “It does fascinate me, though, that it’s been 15 years, I think, and people are still thinking about it like it was yesterday.”