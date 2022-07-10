2020

Simpson revealed in her memoir, Open Book, that she was sexually abused at age 6 while sharing “a bed with the daughter of a family friend.” She described the experience as “extremely uncomfortable,” and recalled worrying that she was at fault. Simpson also admitted that she became dependent on alcohol and pills while coping with the trauma, writing, “I was killing myself.” She became sober in November 2017. In her book, she also looked back on her relationships with Lachey, Mayer and other exes.