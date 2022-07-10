2021

During a Today show appearance in April, the “Where You Are” songstress said she’d developed a better relationship with her body than she’d had in years after throwing out her scale. “She wants to set a great example for her children and be a role model to them,” a source told Us the following month. “With them getting older, they’re going to go through body changes soon, so she just wants to make sure she can properly educate them on what being healthy really means.”

In July, Simpson and Johnson celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The Yale alum marked the occasion by sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony via Instagram. “Jessica, I love you,” he wrote. “7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!”