Constant Comparisons to Britney and Christina

While Simpson’s interaction with Timberlake post-Disney might have been the cringiest, a constant theme at the beginning of her career was her label trying to keep up with Spears and Aguilera’s respective success. “As the label argued over calling me Jessica Simpson or just Jessica, there was a sense that I would get lost among the invasion of teen blondes,” she wrote. “I could not believe these two girls were getting in front of me again.”

The pressure to compete with the pop divas affected Simpson’s struggles with her body image too. “I also had to get even skinnier,” she wrote. “I started the Atkins diet hardcore, envying and resenting anybody who could just eat.” She was down to 103 pounds when her single “Irresistible” was released in 2001.