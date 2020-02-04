Cowboys Fans Attack

Following her tumultuous relationship with Mayer, Simpson started seeing Romo after he referred to her as his “dream girl” during an ESPN interview. “We had a chaste kiss and it felt right. We went public quickly, which was also new for me. It was easy,” she wrote. “[He was] a solid person who was the kind of guy that, as a kid, I imagined marrying.”

Their relationship wasn’t as beloved by Dallas Cowboys football fans, however. When Simpson attended a game in a pink Romo jersey — and Romo didn’t play well — the crowd started chanting, “Send Jessica home.”

“I figured Tony would get sick of people calling me a jinx and tell them to knock it off,” she wrote, noting he never did.