Jessica Simpson Gets Real About John Mayer, Tony Romo, Her Parents’ Divorce, Alcoholism and More in ‘Open Book’

Cowboys Fans Attack

Following her tumultuous relationship with Mayer, Simpson started seeing Romo after he referred to her as his “dream girl” during an ESPN interview. “We had a chaste kiss and it felt right. We went public quickly, which was also new for me. It was easy,” she wrote. “[He was] a solid person who was the kind of guy that, as a kid, I imagined marrying.”   

 

Their relationship wasn’t as beloved by Dallas Cowboys football fans, however. When Simpson attended a game in a pink Romo jersey — and Romo didn’t play well — the crowd started chanting, “Send Jessica home.”   

 

“I figured Tony would get sick of people calling me a jinx and tell them to knock it off,” she wrote, noting he never did. 

