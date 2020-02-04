Halloween 2017

Simpson hit rock bottom on Halloween in 2017 after she drank during Maxwell’s performance at school and had the aforementioned emotional conversation with her father. “Why in the world would I ever be so judgmental of my father when I wasn’t true to what I said in my life?” she asked herself. “Forget what he preached. I was a fraud. I took all the pressures in my head and blamed them on my relationships with other people.”

While she admitted to several people in her home that day that she “was not OK,” Simpson’s Halloween party went on as planned. The musician, however, spent the majority of the night passed out in her bedroom after drinking and taking an Ambien — or two. The following morning, embarrassed that she didn’t take her kids trick-or-treating and didn’t show up for her own party, Simpson was confronted by her friends.

“‘I need to stop. Something’s gotta stop. And if it’s the alcohol that’s during this and making things worse, than I quit,’” she declared to her hair colorist, assistant KoKo and best friend CaCee Cobb. That morning, Simpson had “one more glittercup” of alcohol after she decided she would quit. As she finished it, her pals revealed that they already had a doctor, who specialized in at-home treatment for celebrities, on-call.

“They each shared their invention plans, making it clear they did so because they were afraid I was going to die,” she wrote. “Another plan was to have Linda Perry talk to me. She’s in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and I had recently been working with her creating music. Linda had already reprimanded me about writing under the influence.”

Simpson spoke to the doctor on November 1, 2017, giving her a “complete play-by-play” of her trauma, including the sexual abuse from her childhood and the “abusive, obsessive relationships [she] clung to in adulthood.”

Johnson stopped drinking the same day Simpson did.