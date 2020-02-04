John’s ‘Playboy’ Interview

Simpson wrote that Mayer’s racy Playboy interview “sealed” the end of their romance.

“He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years,” she wrote.

In the 2010 interview, Mayer said, “That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”

While Mayer apologized to Simpson, she wasn’t OK with his words. “I didn’t accept his apology. I deleted all his contact information from my phone,” she explained. “I was done with this man in a way I never thought was possible. When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email. Delete.”