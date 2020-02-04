Meeting Eric

Not long after the interview, Simpson met Johnson through mutual friends. “I am grateful [John] removed himself from my life so spectacularly. It cleared the way for destiny to knock on my door,” she wrote.

The twosome hit it off right away, with Johnson joining Simpson and her pals on her 30th birthday trip to Italy in July 2010. While the duo hadn’t been dating long, she knew she loved the former NFL player and told him she wished for a baby girl on her birthday cake.

“Our sex was always powerful, because we both felt very present in our bodies, but that night it was spiritually explosive,” she wrote. “The kind of love that makes miracles happen.”

After six months together, Johnson proposed to Simpson on their balcony at exactly 11:11:11 on November 11, 2010.

Johnson and Simpson, who wed in July 2014, share three kids: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.