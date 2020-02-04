Mickey Mouse Club

Simpson met Ryan Gosling,Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears while auditioning for the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. “Justin and Ryan were huge flirts, and I was the girl they were focused on,” she wrote. “Ryan was my first hard crush. … I was in love. Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision.”

After watching Aguilera crush her final audition, Simpson struggled through the singing part of her performance and totally froze during the dancing section. “I walked off the stage and tried not to even look at Justin, who was about to go on. ‘Ooooooooh,’ Justin said, his eyes so wide, his mouth open like a slack-jawed cartoon. ‘What did you just do?’”

After seeing Spears nail the audition, she knew she didn’t get the part. While she crossed paths with all four of the famous faces down the road, an interaction with Timberlake after her split from Lachey was the most memorable. “We were both single, and we got to talking about the old times, leaning more and more into each other, until, suddenly, we shared a nostalgic kiss,” she wrote. “As soon as the kiss was over, he pulled away and got out his phone. ‘I gotta call Gosling … We made a bet at the casting camp. Who was going to kiss you first. I win!’”

She continued: “‘Well then tell Ryan you won big,’ I said as he dialed. ‘Cause the odds were definitely in his favor.’”