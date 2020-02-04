On-Again, Off-Again With John Mayer

Simpson first met Mayer at a Grammys party in February 2005 when she was still married to Lachey. They crossed paths at industry events over then next year — “Nick didn’t trust him” — but didn’t start seeing each other romantically until the summer of 2006. According to the “I Think I’m in Love With You” singer, Mayer told her that he loved her song “With You” and even gushed about her Proactiv infomercials at the beginning of their romance. “Again and again, he told me that he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” she wrote. “The connection was so strong and made me feel seductive, and he spoke about sex and my body in a way that made me feel powerful, at least physically. … He studied every inch of my face and body.”

Simpson, however, felt insecure with Mayer because she thought he was so much smarter than her, noting she would ask “people who were not dating John how to date John.”

The pair’s relationship was very on-and-off, with the “Gravity” crooner breaking up with Simpson via email on multiple occasions. “Sometimes it was out of the blue, other times I knew it was coming because my light would start to dim,” she wrote. “John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light. When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him.” (During one split, Mayer’s only explanation was sending Simpson Aerosmith’s song “Angel” via email.)

Simpson once thought Mayer taking her back after breakups was “a continuation of a love story,” but in reality, she wrote, he was really “coming back for sex with some foolish girl.”

Years later, Simpson would speak about Mayer in therapy, including a story about the musician breaking up with her before her performance at Dolly Parton tribute Kennedy Center Honors event in December 2006. (She froze on stage and broke down in tears, unable to sing “Nine to Five.”) The expert told Simpson that her relationship with Mayer wasn’t love, but rather an obsession.