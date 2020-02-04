Substance Abuse

Simpson frequently referenced taking Tylenol PM as a teenager and young adult to help her sleep on the road after the abuse. “I took each pill like a magic potion, because it freed me,” she wrote. “I was able to sleep in my own bed, or a bed on the road, without needing Ashlee. I didn’t think I was dependent. In fact, those pills actually helped me feel independent.”

While she turned to alcohol during her relationship with Mayer, who she claimed introduced her to Xanax, her substance abuse took a dark turn after she welcomed her first two kids and married Johnson. “As life calmed down, there was time. At first, the feelings would come up like a chill,” she wrote. “I knew what I buried. This feeling of being alone and scared in the dark was one I’d had since I was abused as a child.” Simpson would eventually start every morning with a shiny tumbler filled with vodka — usually strawberry — and flavored Perrier. “I just needed a drink every morning because I had the shakes.”

She added: “I had a prescription for a stimulant, which gave me the focus to never get messy. … Then at night, still flying from the second stimulant that I had maybe taken at 6 p.m., with tons of alcohol in my system, I would take an Ambien.”