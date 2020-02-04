Career Pressures

While Lachey may have been more famous than Simpson when they first got together, it didn’t take long for the pop princess to take over the former boybander-turned-solo-artist. “I didn’t want to outshine him, because that just wasn’t what I knew,” she wrote. “He seemed so much older than me, my guide in everything. I want him to feel like he could show me all that he knew — about the business, about the world.”

Simpson made it clear that Lachey was proud of her success, but claimed her then-husband “wanted somebody who could make him feel like I did when I was 19 years old, fawning all over him.”

She added: “If Nick acknowledged how much I was working, he would see that he wasn’t, and he was too much of a hard worker to face that on.”