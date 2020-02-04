First Split

Simpson and Lachey struggled to find time for each other at the beginning of their relationship because of their busy schedules. “My childishness, which seemed so cute and sweet when I was first with him, seems to annoy him. Now, everything I said seems to annoy him,” she wrote. After a lot of prayer — and feeling a “flicker” of sparks with her backup dancer — Simpson broke things off with Lachey.

The duo kept in touch, however, with Lachey often reminding Simpson that their “situation” was hers to deal with because she broke things off. “‘There is one thing in life I want to be, Jessica. … A good man. A good father. I can’t help it that I fell in love with someone seven years younger than me,’” he told her. ‘“I loved us. I don’t have that right now, and it’s something I’m trying to deal with.’”