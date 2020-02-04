Nick’s Relationship With Joe

According to Jessica, her father was worried about her relationship with Lachey right off the bat because of their seven-year age difference. “I also thought my father might just be jealous because he heard a lot of ‘Well, I asked Nick and he said …’ More and more. I went to Nick with career questions,” she explained.

Jessica revealed that the one thing she and Joe fought over was Lachey and the fact that she was too young to get married: “I never knew if my dad meant that I would be changed emotionally, or it I would be too big a star to be tied down.”

When the twosome did eventually wed in October 2002, Joe even gave Jessica the option not to walk down the aisle moments before she and Lachey exchanged vows.