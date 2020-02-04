Post-Split Hookup

Even though Simpson was pissed at Lachey for the “What’s Left of Me” video, she wrote that she felt “responsible” for his unhappiness and felt like she “needed to fix him.” As a result, she called her ex and he came over.

“He rang the bell, and out of reflex I hugged him. I meant it, too. Despite my anger, I missed him,” she wrote. After listening to his new album with him, Simpson, who said she felt “numb” hearing Lachey sing such negative things about her, had sex with him.

“I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him,” she admitted. “I could feel his hate. The whole situation was very dark. I didn’t want the energy in my home. When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.”