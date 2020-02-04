Reunited

Simpson and Lachey got back together after the terrorist attacks September 11, 2001. “It felt indecent that God had put this love in my life, and I had the audacity to take it for granted when so many people had just lost who they loved the most,” she wrote.

While Simpson’s dad continued to urge the duo to wait until she was older to get married, Lachey proposed on a boat in Hawaii in February 2002. “I wish I could remember exactly what he said because I know it was beautiful,” she wrote about the proposal.

“My dad was awful through the whole engagement. There’s just no nice way to put it,” Simpson later admitted. “He continually told me I was making a mistake and told Nick to face that I was too young to get married. It was another thing for my parents to fight over, since my mom always took Nick’s side when he would criticize me over some new thing.”