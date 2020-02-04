The Final Run-In

Simpson and Lachey nearly ran into each other at a Mexican restaurant when he was with Vanessa and she was with now-husband Eric in 2010. After her mother made it clear that her ex-husband spotted her, Simpson got up to try and find him in the dark restaurant. “My heart started going into overdrive, and I began drinking heavily, thinking it would help everybody loosen up,” she recalled. While she scanned the restaurant for Nick and Vanessa, who wed in 2011, she claimed she couldn’t see them — even though she was “right” next to their table, according to Tina. “I started crying, so Eric and I left. My mom went to them to try and smooth things over,” she wrote.

“’It was probably for the better,’ [Nick] said [to Tina]. He might have been annoyed, but he was graceful to my mom, and I appreciate that,” Jessica wrote. “I still don’t know why I didn’t see him. Maybe God put blinders on me so I wouldn’t be tempted to look back and just keep moving forward.”