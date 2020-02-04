The Prenup

“As we got closer to the wedding, he casually mentioned that maybe we should talk about getting a prenup. Part of the tabloid mythology of our marriage is my dad played hardball and refused,” Simpson wrote. “No, this was an intimate discussion between a man and his soon-to-be wife. Which is to say that I exploded.”

In the end, Lachey dropped the idea. “They had no inkling that I was going to leave our marriage with much more earnings than him, and more important, we knew our marriage would never end,” she wrote.

Years later, Simpson’s dad and Lachey would end up fighting over money after she filed for divorce in December 2005. According to the “Public Affair” songstress, Lachey wanted a specific number, and Joe refused. “If it sounds crazy that I can’t remember [the amount of money that he wanted], it was crazy to me that we had that kind of money to fight over after just three seasons of a show. We were both blessed by God, but Nick had a better lawyer.”

Much to her dad’s dismay, Simpson paid Lachey what he asked for in their divorce. “I’ll make it back … I promise,” she told Joe. “And then I did. Give or take a billion.”