What’s Left of Nick

At the end of their marriage, Simpson noticed that Lachey invited some of their Newlyweds producers back into their lives to follow his journey as he wrote his second album. The footage would ultimately he used for an MTV documentary, which Simpson watched months after their breakup.

“I just wanted to know what he was going to reveal, and I also wanted to know what he thought of me now, because at that point I had no idea,” she wrote. “Well, I soon learned that he hated me. … I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person. He then mentioned that the door was still open for us to get back together. I kept pulling the blanket up over my face to hide … I felt so exposed.”

Simpson went on to watch the Making the Video special for his single “What’s Left of Me,” which featured Lachey’s now-wife, Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo). “[He] recreated our life for the video, casting his future wife Vanessa Minnillo to play me as this cold, unfeeling person. I knew he did this to hurt me,” she wrote. “It didn’t make me cry, it made me mad.”

While Simpson opted for an upbeat album celebrating her newfound freedom (2006’s A Public Affair), she accused Lachey of using her for PR for his album What’s Left of Me.