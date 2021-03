On Calling It Quits

Simpson and Lachey split in November 2005 after three years of marriage.

“I didn’t want to be married any longer, but I was also afraid to be alone with ‘no one to call my own but the night,’” Simpson wrote alongside an entry from the time. “The house is hushed, everything is still. I sit in solitude, to cry, to feel alone. Giving up on giving in.”