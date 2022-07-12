Alcohol Addiction

The “In This Skin” singer got sober in November 2017 after her drinking started to affect her life and her family. “I completely didn’t recognize myself. I always had a glitter cup. It was always filled to the rim with alcohol,” she told Today‘s Hoda Kotb in January 2020.

Simpson also wrote of her decision to quit drinking in her memoir. “I just realized that I had to surrender. I just want to continue on the path that I’m on, and at this point in my life, now I’m strong enough to deal with anything that comes my way. Because I don’t have something to retreat to that will numb me from actually going through it,” she said.