Marriage to Nick Lachey and Reality TV

Simpson married Nick Lachey in October 2002, when she was 22 years old. The pair had their own MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, and split in 2006. In her memoir, the “Public Affair” singer revealed that her relationship with Lachey was not all their show made it out to be.

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’ed and always on. We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore,” she wrote.

“We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves,” the reality TV alum continued. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”