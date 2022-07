Motherhood and Sobriety

The “Angels” singer is now more than four years sober. In a January 2020 appearance on Today, Simpson said that she had to get sober to become the mother her kids deserve.

“I had to give [drinking] up. I’m not going to miss another day. I’m not going to miss another Halloween. I’m not going to miss another Christmas. I’m going to be present,” she pledged.